Unifi Protocol DAO Price Hits $5.48 on Major Exchanges (UNFI)

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 13th. During the last week, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded down 10.1% against the dollar. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can now be bought for $5.48 or 0.00028431 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Unifi Protocol DAO has a market cap of $24.07 million and $43.65 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00088995 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000571 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00016228 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001530 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.54 or 0.00252014 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00043827 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00008029 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO Profile

Unifi Protocol DAO (CRYPTO:UNFI) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 8,629,042 coins and its circulating supply is 4,395,405 coins. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Unifi Protocol DAO is medium.com/unifiprotocol . The official website for Unifi Protocol DAO is www.unifiprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

Unifi Protocol DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifi Protocol DAO directly using U.S. dollars.

