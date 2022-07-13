United States Gasoline Fund (NYSEARCA:UGA) Shares Up 0.5%

Shares of United States Gasoline Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UGA – Get Rating) were up 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $66.35 and last traded at $66.25. Approximately 36,049 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 96,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.95.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.57.

Get United States Gasoline Fund alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of United States Gasoline Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,731,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in United States Gasoline Fund by 391.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 51,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 40,944 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in United States Gasoline Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $1,258,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in United States Gasoline Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $489,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Gasoline Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $342,000.

United States Gasoline Fund, LP (UGA) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares). The Company is engaged in the trading of futures contracts, options on futures contracts and cleared swaps (derivatives). The investment objective of UGA is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of gasoline, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for gasoline traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case the futures contract will be the next month contract to expire, less UGA’s expenses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United States Gasoline Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Gasoline Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.