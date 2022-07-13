United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $116.85

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $116.85 and traded as low as $106.51. United States Lime & Minerals shares last traded at $107.65, with a volume of 2,451 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Lime & Minerals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.79. The company has a market capitalization of $615.20 million, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.74.

United States Lime & Minerals ( NASDAQ:USLM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The company had revenue of $50.91 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. United States Lime & Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.73%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United States Lime & Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United States Lime & Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $406,000. 25.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. The company supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; steel producers; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry and cattle feed producers.

