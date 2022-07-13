Unity Software (NYSE:U) Stock Rating Lowered by Robert W. Baird

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Unity Software from $100.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $110.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $145.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.71.

Shares of NYSE U traded down $7.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,151,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,974,217. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.26. Unity Software has a twelve month low of $29.09 and a twelve month high of $210.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of -15.75 and a beta of 2.37.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $320.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.17 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 50.40%. Unity Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Unity Software will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 33,804 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $1,290,298.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 324,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,372,614.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Whitten sold 3,433 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $224,998.82. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 270,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,748,100.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,338 shares of company stock valued at $2,394,305 in the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in U. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Software in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Software in the first quarter valued at $31,000. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

