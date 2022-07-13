Univec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNVC) Short Interest Up 620.8% in June

Univec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNVC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,200 shares, an increase of 620.8% from the June 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,494,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Univec stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 159,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,082. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.03. Univec has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.13.
About Univec (Get Rating)
