Univec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNVC) Short Interest Up 620.8% in June

Univec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNVC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,200 shares, an increase of 620.8% from the June 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,494,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Univec stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 159,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,082. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.03. Univec has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.13.

About Univec

Univec, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, licenses, and markets medical products in the United States and internationally. It primarily provides auto-disable and safety syringes. The company offers 1 cc AD-syringe for aspirating and non-aspirating applications, which are used for dispensing dosages of allergy, immunization, and insulin medicines.

