Universal Robina Co. (OTCMKTS:UVRBF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Universal Robina Co. (OTCMKTS:UVRBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS UVRBF remained flat at $$1.97 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.18. Universal Robina has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $2.87.

About Universal Robina (Get Rating)

Universal Robina Corporation operates as a branded food product company in the Philippines and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Consumer Foods, Agro-Industrial Products, and Commodity Food Products. The Branded Consumer Foods segment manufactures and distributes a range of salty snacks, chocolates, candies, biscuits, packed cakes, beverages, instant noodles, pasta, and bakery products, as well as ready-to-drink tea products.

