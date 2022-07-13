Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on UTI. Argus upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

UTI traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.87. The company had a trading volume of 179,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,696. The company has a market cap of $260.04 million, a PE ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.17 and a 200-day moving average of $8.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Universal Technical Institute has a 1-year low of $5.34 and a 1-year high of $11.45.

Universal Technical Institute ( NYSE:UTI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.13. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 31.96%. The firm had revenue of $102.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.20 million. Research analysts forecast that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jerome Alan Grant sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $181,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,340.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Options Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Technical Institute in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal Technical Institute in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Invenire Partners LP acquired a new stake in Universal Technical Institute in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,863,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 111,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 14,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation and technical training programs in the United States. The company provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians. It also offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

