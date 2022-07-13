Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 12,862 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 98.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,862 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAT. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,262,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,741,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,656 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,619,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,776,940,000 after purchasing an additional 52,169 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,004,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,448,046,000 after buying an additional 168,085 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $1,103,021,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,864,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,005,607,000 after buying an additional 643,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,175,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,757 shares in the company, valued at $647,895. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total value of $590,356.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,577 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,056. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT opened at $174.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.00. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.29 and a 12 month high of $237.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 37.22%.

CAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $164.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.20.

About Caterpillar (Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

