Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 655 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MA. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 115,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,531 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 6,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,267 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Mastercard by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 21,498 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,725,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

MA stock opened at $322.86 on Wednesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $303.65 and a 1-year high of $399.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $314.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $334.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $350.57.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.40%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Mastercard from $435.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.79.

In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,838,211.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total transaction of $35,411,079.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,629,316 shares in the company, valued at $34,511,671,107.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 325,982 shares of company stock valued at $107,912,260 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile (Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.