Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,038 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and comprises approximately 1.0% of Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $20,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.4% during the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.9% during the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.8% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 41.0% during the first quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $323.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $306.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.55. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $220.20 and a 12-month high of $334.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.07%.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,966,522.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 177,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.28, for a total transaction of $58,539,818.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,983,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,343,772,766.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,087,027 shares of company stock valued at $344,066,066. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.94.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

