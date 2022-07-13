Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,738 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 936 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in FedEx by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,674,920 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,312,801,000 after buying an additional 3,031,046 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $593,029,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in FedEx by 11,807.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 548,918 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $127,014,000 after purchasing an additional 544,308 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in FedEx by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,148,723 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $295,463,000 after purchasing an additional 323,340 shares during the period. Finally, Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN increased its stake in FedEx by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 1,447,324 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $374,336,000 after purchasing an additional 298,865 shares during the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FDX. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $328.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays set a $320.00 price objective on FedEx in a research report on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $284.00 target price on FedEx in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.57.

In other FedEx news, Director Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $230.04 per share, with a total value of $207,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,803. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FDX opened at $222.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $219.47 and its 200-day moving average is $225.55. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $192.82 and a 12-month high of $302.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.23.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by $0.07. FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 32.17%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

