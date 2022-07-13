Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,676 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter worth $25,000. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 77.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VLO traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $103.49. 62,106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,067,660. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $146.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.73.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.70. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $38.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.73) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 63.33%.

In other news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total value of $2,336,893.51. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,527,654.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.46.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

