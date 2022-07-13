Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $13,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

NYSEARCA VUG traded down $0.71 on Wednesday, reaching $226.72. The stock had a trading volume of 34,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,552. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $213.19 and a 12-month high of $328.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $232.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $265.18.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

