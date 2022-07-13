Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Seaview Investment Managers LLC

Seaview Investment Managers LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 87.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,199 shares during the period. Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 127.8% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

VGT stock traded down $4.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $327.68. The company had a trading volume of 731 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,323. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $343.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $385.22. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $313.66 and a fifty-two week high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.