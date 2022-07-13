Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by Nauset Wealth Management. LLC

Nauset Wealth Management. LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.4% of Nauset Wealth Management. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 8,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $178.10 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.62 and a fifty-two week high of $241.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $185.19 and a 200 day moving average of $201.46.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.