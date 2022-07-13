Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stock Position Increased by Fullen Financial Group

Fullen Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 7.0% of Fullen Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Fullen Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $12,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 8,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VB opened at $178.10 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $169.62 and a one year high of $241.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $185.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.46.

