Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Single Point Partners LLC

Single Point Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.1% of Single Point Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $349.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $361.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $392.38. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $334.24 and a 1-year high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

