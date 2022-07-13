Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is ACT Advisors LLC.’s 6th Largest Position

ACT Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 5.0% of ACT Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. ACT Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 27,617,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,667,859,000 after purchasing an additional 75,571 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,607,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,043,971,000 after purchasing an additional 529,340 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,251,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,004,000 after acquiring an additional 56,407 shares during the period. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,169.4% during the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,592,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,322,000 after acquiring an additional 10,477,874 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,065,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,475,000 after acquiring an additional 330,335 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $190.19. 62,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,984,829. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $181.67 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.83.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

