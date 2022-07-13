Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,813 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Savior LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.62 on Wednesday, hitting $189.89. 73,296 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,984,829. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $196.86 and a 200 day moving average of $214.83. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $181.67 and a twelve month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

