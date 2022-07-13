Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2,107.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,509 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 4.7% of Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $19,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Savior LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $189.54. The stock had a trading volume of 65,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,984,829. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.83. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $181.67 and a one year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

