Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,770 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $24,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 187.7% in the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 37,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,098,000 after purchasing an additional 20,706 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $190.51 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $181.67 and a 12-month high of $244.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.83.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

