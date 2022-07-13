Vectorspace AI (VXV) Price Reaches $0.42 on Major Exchanges

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. In the last seven days, Vectorspace AI has traded 9% lower against the dollar. Vectorspace AI has a total market capitalization of $16.85 million and approximately $131,867.00 worth of Vectorspace AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vectorspace AI coin can currently be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00002122 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.06 or 0.00422639 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000183 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000375 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 49% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001076 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $408.97 or 0.02056219 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005472 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Vectorspace AI Profile

VXV is a coin. Vectorspace AI’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,917,565 coins. Vectorspace AI’s official Twitter account is @Vectorspace_AI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vectorspace AI is https://reddit.com/r/VectorspaceAI and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vectorspace AI’s official website is vectorspace.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “The Vectorspace AI platform enables dynamically generated smart “token baskets” based on user-selected trends that exist in search, social media and news. The reason It has included the word ‘smart’ is based on the ability for these baskets to determine for themselves whether or not to include additional cryptocurrencies or components from related baskets that may increase overall returns. Baskets that interact this way with one another will conduct these kinds of transactions between one another using the Vectorspace utility token, VXV which is also required to dynamically generate baskets. “

