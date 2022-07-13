Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Shares Down 4.3%

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) was down 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.79 and last traded at $10.36. Approximately 1,680 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 140,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.82.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Vertex from $14.50 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vertex currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.42.

The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -530.50, a P/E/G ratio of 61.22 and a beta of 0.63.

Vertex ( NASDAQ:VERX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Vertex had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $115.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 6,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $80,877.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,442,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,357,389.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lisa Butler sold 34,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total transaction of $338,490.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,919.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 191,691 shares of company stock worth $2,117,368. 46.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vertex by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 389,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,968,000 after purchasing an additional 98,278 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex in the first quarter worth about $556,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex by 18.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 140,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after buying an additional 22,272 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vertex in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex in the first quarter worth about $183,000. Institutional investors own 19.79% of the company’s stock.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

