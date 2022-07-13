Vertu Motors (LON:VTU) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $60.37

Vertu Motors plc (LON:VTU – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 60.37 ($0.72) and traded as low as GBX 56 ($0.67). Vertu Motors shares last traded at GBX 56 ($0.67), with a volume of 373,390 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 54.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 60.26. The firm has a market capitalization of £196.43 million and a P/E ratio of 347.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.15.

Get Vertu Motors alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.05 ($0.01) per share. This is an increase from Vertu Motors’s previous dividend of $0.65. This represents a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Vertu Motors’s payout ratio is currently 4.06%.

In related news, insider Karen Anderson acquired 3,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 58 ($0.69) per share, for a total transaction of £1,796.26 ($2,136.37). Also, insider Robert Forrester acquired 39,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 51 ($0.61) per share, with a total value of £20,041.47 ($23,836.19).

Vertu Motors Company Profile (LON:VTU)

Vertu Motors plc operates as an automotive retailer in the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars and motorcycles, motability cars, and commercial vehicles, as well as provides related aftersales services. It operates 150 chain of franchised dealerships offering sales, service, parts, and bodyshop facilities for new and used cars, and commercial vehicles under the Bristol Street Motors, Macklin Motors, and Vertu Motors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vertu Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertu Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.