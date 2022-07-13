Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 206,946 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 6,581,689 shares.The stock last traded at $16.35 and had previously closed at $15.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on VERU shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Veru from $33.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Veru from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Veru in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Brookline Capital Management boosted their target price on shares of Veru from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition boosted their target price on shares of Veru from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.40.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.09 and a beta of -0.41.

Veru ( NASDAQ:VERU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). Veru had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a negative net margin of 45.56%. The company had revenue of $13.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Veru Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veru during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veru in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Veru by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Veru in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Veru by 96.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares during the period. 29.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

