Verus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRUS) Short Interest Up 169,900.0% in June

Verus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRUS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 170,000 shares, a growth of 169,900.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 408,340,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Verus International stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,342,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,595,520. Verus International has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.10.
About Verus International (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Verus International (VRUS)
- Apple’s Global Smartphone Market Share Increases by 20%, Should You Consider The Stock?
- Greenbrier’s Profits Decline, As Stagflation Takes Hold
- Should These Two Airlines Be In Your Portfolio?
- Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL): This Dividend Growth Stock Deserves Your Attention
- Is There a Reasonable Price to Buy Stitch Fix Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Verus International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verus International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.