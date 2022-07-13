Verus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRUS) Short Interest Up 169,900.0% in June

Verus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRUS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 170,000 shares, a growth of 169,900.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 408,340,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Verus International stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,342,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,595,520. Verus International has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.10.

Verus International, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the supply of consumer food products. The company was formerly known as RealBiz Media Group, Inc and changed its name to Verus International, Inc in October 2018. Verus International, Inc was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

