Vesper Trading 4% Lower This Week (VSP)

Vesper (VSP) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. One Vesper coin can now be bought for approximately $0.54 or 0.00002763 BTC on popular exchanges. Vesper has a market cap of $4.71 million and approximately $101,362.00 worth of Vesper was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Vesper has traded 4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Vesper alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005108 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00099421 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00018451 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Orbler (ORBR) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.96 or 0.00173599 BTC.

About Vesper

Vesper was first traded on February 17th, 2021. Vesper’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,708,072 coins. Vesper’s official Twitter account is @VesperFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vesper provides a platform for easy-to-use Decentralized Finance (DeFi) products. Vesper's DeFi products deliver ease-of-use in achieving your crypto-finance objectives. The Vesper token (VSP) is the core economic engine that facilitates the building and expansion of Vesper’s capabilities and its community. The Vesper project rests on three pillars: Vesper Products: At launch, Vesper offers a variety of interest-yielding “Grow Pools” that enable users to passively increase their crypto holdings by simply selecting the desired aggressiveness of their strategy and the digital asset held. The Vesper Grow Pools represent the first product on the Vesper platform. More will be developed and presented over time. Vesper Token: VSP incentivizes participation, facilitates governance, and catalyzes user contribution. Users earn VSP through pool participation and, later, participating in Vesper's continuous improvement. Vesper Community: Vesper is building a user community that sustains and grows the product portfolio, facilitates progressive decentralization, and enables users to build new products while earning a share of that product's fees. “

Buying and Selling Vesper

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vesper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vesper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vesper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vesper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vesper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.