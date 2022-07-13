VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Short Interest Down 89.8% in June

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a decline of 89.8% from the June 15th total of 246,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 250,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $66.57. 3,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,939. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $62.81 and a 12 month high of $74.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.80.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDC. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 142,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,358,000 after buying an additional 4,163 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 125.5% in the 2nd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 41,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 22,913 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 10,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,334,000.

