VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Short Interest Down 89.8% in June

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a decline of 89.8% from the June 15th total of 246,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 250,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $66.57. 3,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,939. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $62.81 and a 12 month high of $74.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.80.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%.
