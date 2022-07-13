VIG (VIG) Price Tops $0.0008 on Top Exchanges

VIG (VIG) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. In the last week, VIG has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. One VIG coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. VIG has a total market capitalization of $743,116.69 and approximately $171.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Nelore Coin (NLC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000655 BTC.

TREASURE SEEDS (SEEDS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4,721.83 or 0.10271776 BTC.

PsyOptions (PSY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

NPC DAO (NPC) traded 271.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nole NPC (NPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VIG Coin Profile

VIG (CRYPTO:VIG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 894,538,355 coins. VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VIG is vigor.ai . The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

VIG Coin Trading

