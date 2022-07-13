Viking Fund Management LLC Boosts Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 52.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $4,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,427,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 7.6% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 24,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 7.2% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.2% during the first quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 219,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,889,000 after purchasing an additional 10,946 shares during the period. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 11.0% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 45,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $231.93 on Wednesday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.24 and a 12 month high of $316.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.83.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 19.63%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.54%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APD. StockNews.com began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $321.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $272.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.79.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

