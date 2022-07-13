Viking Fund Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Diamondback Energy makes up approximately 1.4% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $6,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,311,337 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $357,129,000 after acquiring an additional 927,878 shares in the last quarter. THRC Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $86,532,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,173,356 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,205,046,000 after acquiring an additional 607,766 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 990.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 505,677 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $54,537,000 after acquiring an additional 459,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,148,688 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $231,736,000 after acquiring an additional 283,086 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $110.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.93 and a 1-year high of $162.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.20.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.46. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 25.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.46%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.94.

In related news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total transaction of $380,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,723,423.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,813,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,500 shares of company stock worth $6,740,850. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

