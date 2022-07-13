Viking Fund Management LLC Buys 9,000 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Viking Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $2,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sunrun by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,583 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sunrun by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,050 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Sunrun by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Sunrun by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 11,297 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Sunrun by 120.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,006 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RUN opened at $24.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.01 and its 200 day moving average is $26.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Sunrun Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.80 and a 12 month high of $60.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of -36.00 and a beta of 2.20.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.35). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $495.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunrun news, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 150,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $3,928,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,467,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,429,503.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 25,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,585,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,628,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 184,062 shares of company stock worth $4,763,178. 4.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Sunrun from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Sunrun from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sunrun from $89.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunrun currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.85.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

