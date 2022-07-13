Viking Fund Management LLC Buys New Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Viking Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,923,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 7,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 23,558.3% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 2,827 shares during the period. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at $1,252,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 3,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Benson Investment Management Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 45,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,460,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 25,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.30 per share, with a total value of $1,982,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 179,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,230,305.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 target price on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.69.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $75.94 on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $72.23 and a one year high of $109.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.65 and its 200 day moving average is $88.81. The stock has a market cap of $132.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 24.21%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. Analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.62%.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

