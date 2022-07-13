Viking Fund Management LLC Has $5.73 Million Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. BlackRock accounts for about 1.3% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $5,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $747.00 to $725.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $821.73.

In related news, Director William E. Ford purchased 1,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $701.00 per share, for a total transaction of $701,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $9,053,415. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director William E. Ford purchased 2,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $681.44 per share, with a total value of $1,362,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $598.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $624.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $717.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $575.60 and a 12 month high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by $0.60. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.77 EPS. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 37.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 49.06%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

