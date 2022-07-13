Viking Fund Management LLC Has $6.63 Million Holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Viking Fund Management LLC increased its stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) by 49.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 271,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the quarter. ChampionX makes up approximately 1.5% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $6,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in ChampionX in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in ChampionX in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in ChampionX by 145.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in ChampionX in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ChampionX by 236.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

CHX stock opened at $17.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 2.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.57. ChampionX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.64 and a fifty-two week high of $28.08.

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. ChampionX had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 4.43%. The company had revenue of $865.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. ChampionX’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

CHX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on ChampionX from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded ChampionX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

