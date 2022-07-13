Viking Fund Management LLC Purchases 15,000 Shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) by 60.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in New Fortress Energy were worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in New Fortress Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,068,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 53.9% during the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 157,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,690,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 41.4% during the first quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 22,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 6,668 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,714,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,805,000 after buying an additional 836,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP grew its stake in New Fortress Energy by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 815,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,678,000 after purchasing an additional 459,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.35% of the company’s stock.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NFE shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. TheStreet upgraded New Fortress Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

Shares of NFE opened at $40.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.05. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.17 and a 52-week high of $52.37.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $505.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.85 million. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 22.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

In other New Fortress Energy news, major shareholder Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total value of $13,584,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,459,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,781,826.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

About New Fortress Energy (Get Rating)

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.