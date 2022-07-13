Viking Fund Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Viking Fund Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,230 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 16,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 18,954 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 12,449 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 63.6% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,667 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $28,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,321.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wolfe Research lowered Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $16.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $37.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.99. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 246.67%.

Kinder Morgan Profile (Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

