Viking Fund Management LLC Takes Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 35,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,599,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,974,111 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,104,372,000 after buying an additional 203,559 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,092,810 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $469,192,000 after buying an additional 173,263 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 4,325,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $419,405,000 after buying an additional 168,563 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,807,949 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $351,207,000 after purchasing an additional 590,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,698,514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $341,099,000 after purchasing an additional 180,255 shares in the last quarter. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LYB opened at $85.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $28.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.81. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $83.09 and a fifty-two week high of $117.22.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.52. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 54.14% and a net margin of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $5.20 per share. This represents a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 27.11%.

A number of research firms recently commented on LYB. Piper Sandler cut LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $130.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.12.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total value of $3,758,647.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,394,555.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $294,201.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

