Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $21.60

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.60 and last traded at $21.86, with a volume of 1609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.70.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VIRT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Virtu Financial from $36.00 to $37.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Virtu Financial from $40.00 to $37.50 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Virtu Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Virtu Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of -0.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.32.

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $522.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.93 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 13.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. Research analysts predict that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 32.43%.

In related news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $1,462,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,024. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Cavoli sold 30,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $867,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,705.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,905,500 in the last three months. Insiders own 42.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 6,494 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 514,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,831,000 after acquiring an additional 15,871 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $349,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 50,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

