VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Stock Price Down 4.4% on Analyst Downgrade

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.4% during trading on Wednesday after Guggenheim lowered their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $12.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock. VIZIO traded as low as $7.55 and last traded at $7.68. Approximately 3,015 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,003,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.03.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VZIO. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on VIZIO from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.14.

Get VIZIO alerts:

In related news, CEO William Wei Wang sold 11,196 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total transaction of $94,830.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,201,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,178,839.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,475,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,282,893. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 553,770 shares of company stock valued at $4,829,008. Corporate insiders own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VZIO. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in VIZIO during the 4th quarter valued at $44,352,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,466,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629,570 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN acquired a new position in shares of VIZIO in the 1st quarter worth $8,811,000. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of VIZIO during the fourth quarter valued at $16,127,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 296.2% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 792,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,398,000 after buying an additional 592,467 shares in the last quarter. 23.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.87.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $485.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.29 million. VIZIO had a negative return on equity of 16.87% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

About VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO)

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.