Volt Information Sciences (NYSEAMERICAN:VISI) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VISI – Get Rating) dropped 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.60 and last traded at $2.80. Approximately 61,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 44,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.90.

Volt Information Sciences Company Profile

Volt Information Sciences, Inc provides traditional time, materials-based, and project-based staffing services. The company operates through North American Staffing, International Staffing, and North American Managed Service Program (MSP) segments. It provides contingent staffing, direct placement, personnel recruitment, recruitment process outsourcing, staffing management, and other employment services; and managed service programs consisting of managing the procurement, on-boarding of contingent workers, and specialized solutions, such as managing suppliers, sourcing and recruiting support, statement of work management, supplier performance measurement, optimization and analysis, benchmarking of spend demographics and market rate analysis, consolidated customer billing, and supplier payment management solutions.

