Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALD) Short Interest Down 85.8% in June

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a decrease of 85.8% from the June 15th total of 129,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 236,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in Waldencast Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $989,000. Sculptor Capital LP increased its position in Waldencast Acquisition by 25.2% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,185,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,751,000 after purchasing an additional 239,000 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in Waldencast Acquisition by 39.3% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 194,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 54,774 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Waldencast Acquisition by 295.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waldencast Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $43,000.

Shares of NASDAQ WALD traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,142. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.90. Waldencast Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $11.07.

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses to identify businesses in the beauty, personal care, and wellness industries.

