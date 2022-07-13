Warp Finance (WARP) Trading Up 15.2% This Week

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 24.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. Warp Finance has a total market capitalization of $105,955.31 and approximately $65,952.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Warp Finance has traded up 15.2% against the dollar. One Warp Finance coin can now be purchased for $22.67 or 0.00113976 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000112 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00008113 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000054 BTC.

About Warp Finance

Warp Finance (CRYPTO:WARP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance . The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Warp Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

