Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Acquired by Carderock Capital Management Inc.

Carderock Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,551 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $4,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WCN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Waste Connections by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,147,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,246,479,000 after buying an additional 1,766,471 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in Waste Connections by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,027,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $822,650,000 after buying an additional 722,146 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Waste Connections by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,936,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $809,910,000 after buying an additional 567,645 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Waste Connections during the fourth quarter worth about $575,800,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,165,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,785,000 after purchasing an additional 764,480 shares during the period. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Shares of WCN stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $122.28. The company had a trading volume of 21,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,291. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Waste Connections, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.50 and a twelve month high of $145.62. The company has a market capitalization of $31.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.86.

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Waste Connections’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.55%.

WCN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Waste Connections from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Scotiabank downgraded Waste Connections from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.75.

About Waste Connections (Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.