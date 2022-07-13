Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 144,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,588,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 4.8% of Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.13. 115,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,970,712. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.20. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $50.01 and a 12 month high of $73.64.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

