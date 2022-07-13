WebDollar (WEBD) Tops 1-Day Volume of $8,704.00

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 13th. WebDollar has a market cap of $1.55 million and approximately $8,704.00 worth of WebDollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, WebDollar has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One WebDollar coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000301 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003902 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00122771 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WebDollar Profile

WebDollar (CRYPTO:WEBD) is a coin. WebDollar’s total supply is 18,301,028,628 coins and its circulating supply is 14,479,234,871 coins. The Reddit community for WebDollar is /r/webdollar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WebDollar’s official Twitter account is @WebDollar_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WebDollar is webdollar.io . The official message board for WebDollar is medium.com/@webdollar

Buying and Selling WebDollar

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WebDollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WebDollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WebDollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

