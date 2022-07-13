Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.84-0.87 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.86. Welltower also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.84-$0.87 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on WELL. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Welltower from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Welltower from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 4th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Welltower from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Welltower from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Welltower from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $96.81.

Shares of WELL stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $81.91. 2,150,308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,368,589. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Welltower has a 12-month low of $76.56 and a 12-month high of $99.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.97.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 1.81%. Welltower’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Welltower will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 325.34%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Welltower by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 33,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 1.1% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 11,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Welltower by 2.0% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

