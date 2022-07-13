Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,000 shares, a decrease of 90.3% from the June 15th total of 444,800 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 32,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 5.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 332,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 820.5% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 17,763 shares during the last quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 103.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 28,178 shares during the last quarter. 22.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WMC. Jonestrading upgraded Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Shares of WMC traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $13.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,911. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $32.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.45, a quick ratio of 1,098.13 and a current ratio of 1,098.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $792.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.47.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.50). Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a positive return on equity of 3.94% and a negative net margin of 53.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Western Asset Mortgage Capital will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is -11.76%.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust. It invests in, acquires, and manages a portfolio of assets with a focus on residential real estate related investments, including non-qualified mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other related investments.

