Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) Shares Acquired by Professional Financial Advisors LLC

Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,407 shares during the period. Western Asset Total Return ETF makes up about 1.8% of Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Professional Financial Advisors LLC owned about 4.63% of Western Asset Total Return ETF worth $4,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 135,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,522,000 after acquiring an additional 6,215 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 352.8% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 15,857 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 600,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,751,000 after buying an additional 6,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 9,719 shares during the last quarter.

Get Western Asset Total Return ETF alerts:

Western Asset Total Return ETF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.14. 6,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,992. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $27.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.12.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.066 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. This is an increase from Western Asset Total Return ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.