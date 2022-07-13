Western Investment Company of Canada (CVE:WI) Stock Price Down 4.1%

The Western Investment Company of Canada Limited (CVE:WI – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.35. 18,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 24,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.21 million and a P/E ratio of -41.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.15, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.37.

Western Investment Company of Canada (CVE:WI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C($0.41) million for the quarter.

The Western Investment Company of Canada Limited, is a private equity firm specializing in buyout and middle market investments. It seeks investments in retail and distribution, human services, agriculture and related services and special situations. The firm prefers to invest in USA and Canada with a focus in companies which are headquartered in Western Canada like Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba and Saskatchewan.

